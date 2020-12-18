New Strong Buy Stocks for December 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BG Staffing, Inc. (BGSF): This provider of workforce solutions and placement services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS): This fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): This financial advisory and asset management firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO): This builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT): This provider of outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.2% over the last 60 days.

