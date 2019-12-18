Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 18th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Advantest Corporation (ATEYY): This company that manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 90 days.

Advantest Corp. Price and Consensus

 

Advantest Corp. Price and Consensus

Advantest Corp. price-consensus-chart | Advantest Corp. Quote

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB): This company that holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

 

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Barclays PLC (BCS): This company that provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Barclays PLC Price and Consensus

 

Barclays PLC Price and Consensus

Barclays PLC price-consensus-chart | Barclays PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>


Click to get this free report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Barclays PLC (BCS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Advantest Corp. (ATEYY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular