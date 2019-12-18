New Strong Buy Stocks for December 18th
Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Advantest Corporation (ATEYY): This company that manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 90 days.
Advantest Corp. Price and Consensus
Advantest Corp. price-consensus-chart | Advantest Corp. Quote
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB): This company that holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Barclays PLC (BCS): This company that provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.
Barclays PLC Price and Consensus
Barclays PLC price-consensus-chart | Barclays PLC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
