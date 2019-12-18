New Strong Buy Stocks for December 18th

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Advantest Corporation (ATEYY): This company that manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 90 days.

Advantest Corp. Price and Consensus

Advantest Corp. price-consensus-chart | Advantest Corp. Quote

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB): This company that holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. Quote

Barclays PLC (BCS): This company that provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

Barclays PLC Price and Consensus

Barclays PLC price-consensus-chart | Barclays PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.