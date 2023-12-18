New Strong Buy Stocks for December 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. ACR: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. PLAB: This photomask manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI: This industrial metal company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

Shopify Inc. SHOP: This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.1% over the last 60 days.

Taseko Mines Limited TGB: This mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

