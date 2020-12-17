New Strong Buy Stocks for December 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AGCO Corporation (AGCO): This manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning (OC): This producer and seller of glass fiber reinforcements and other materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.
NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR): This designer and developer of networking and Internet connected products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
