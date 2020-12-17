New Strong Buy Stocks for December 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): This manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning (OC): This producer and seller of glass fiber reinforcements and other materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM): This provider of fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR): This designer and developer of networking and Internet connected products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.