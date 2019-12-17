New Strong Buy Stocks for December 17th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): This metals service center company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This company that operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. QuoteEnviva Partners, LP EVA
Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus
Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners, LP QuoteAmalgamated Bank AMAL
Amalgamated Bank Price and Consensus
Amalgamated Bank price-consensus-chart | Amalgamated Bank Quote
Aphria Inc. Price and Consensus
Aphria Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aphria Inc. Quotethe complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double
Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.
Click to get this free report
Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Enviva Partners, LP (EVA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Aphria Inc. (APHA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amalgamated Bank (AMAL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.