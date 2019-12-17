New Strong Buy Stocks for December 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): This metals service center company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Price and Consensus

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. price-consensus-chart | Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Quote

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This company that operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. Quote

EVA

Enviva Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Enviva Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Enviva Partners, LP Quote

AMAL

Amalgamated Bank Price and Consensus

Amalgamated Bank price-consensus-chart | Amalgamated Bank Quote

APHA

Aphria Inc. Price and Consensus

Aphria Inc. price-consensus-chart | Aphria Inc. Quote

