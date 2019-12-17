Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 17th

Tirthankar Chakraborty
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS): This metals service center company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH): This company that operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Enviva Partners, LP EVA

Amalgamated Bank AMAL

Aphria Inc. APHA

the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

