New Strong Buy Stocks for December 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO: This sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN: This retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This pop culture consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM: This apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

