New Strong Buy Stocks for December 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

LaZBoy Incorporated (LZB): This company which is one of the world's leading residential furniture producer, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This company that provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

The Chemours Company (CC): This leading provider of performance chemicals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.8% over the last 60 days.

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU): This leading global publisher of mobile games has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Rexnord Corporation (RXN): This company that engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of process and motion control, and water management products across the globe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

