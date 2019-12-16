New Strong Buy Stocks for December 16th
Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): This company that engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI): This company that is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW): This company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE): This clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.7% over the last 60 days.
