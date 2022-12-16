New Strong Buy Stocks for December 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Veritiv VRTV: This North American business-to-business distribution solutions company that provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Veritiv Corporation Price and Consensus

Veritiv Corporation price-consensus-chart | Veritiv Corporation Quote

ESCO Technologies ESE: This energy information company that produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

ESCO Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

ESCO Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | ESCO Technologies Inc. Quote

Amalgamated Financial AMAL: This New York-based full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust that provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 day.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus

Amalgamated Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote

Interactive Brokers IBKR: This automated global electronic market maker and broker that specializes in routing orders, besides executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on more than 150 electronic exchanges and market centres worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

Esquire Financial ESQ: This bank holding company that provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.