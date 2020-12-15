New Strong Buy Stocks for December 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO): This third-party logistics provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.7% over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): This national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Mvb Financial Corp. (MVBF): This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI): This company that provides cable television, high-speed Internet access, and video retailing through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Rogers Cable and Telecom has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

Canon, Inc. (CAJ): This industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

