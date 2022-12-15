New Strong Buy Stocks for December 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Wolters Kluwer WTKWY: This leading global information services and publishing company that provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Wolters Kluwer NV Price and Consensus
Wolters Kluwer NV price-consensus-chart | Wolters Kluwer NV Quote
Shore Bancshares SHBI: This bank holding company that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Shore Bancshares Inc Price and Consensus
Shore Bancshares Inc price-consensus-chart | Shore Bancshares Inc Quote
National Bankshares NKSH: This bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 day.
National Bankshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
National Bankshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | National Bankshares, Inc. Quote
Alexander's ALX: This real estate investment trust which is engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
Equity Bancshares EQBK: This Kansas and Missouri-based bank holding company that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Equity Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Equity Bancshares, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Shore Bancshares Inc (SHBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.