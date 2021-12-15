New Strong Buy Stocks for December 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI: This provider of enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN: This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. SCHN: This recycler of ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufacturer of finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Yelp Inc. YELP: This owner and operator of a platform that connects consumers with local businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
