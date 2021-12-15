New Strong Buy Stocks for December 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. CTT: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Price and Consensus

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Quote

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. DPSI: This provider of enterprise mobility and radio frequency identification technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Price and Consensus

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. price-consensus-chart | DecisionPoint Systems Inc. Quote

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN: This asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Franklin Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Franklin Resources, Inc. Quote

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. SCHN: This recycler of ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufacturer of finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote

Yelp Inc. YELP: This owner and operator of a platform that connects consumers with local businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Yelp Inc. Price and Consensus

Yelp Inc. price-consensus-chart | Yelp Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.