New Strong Buy Stocks for December 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): This company which is one of the leading national homebuilders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18% over the last 60 days.

LouisianaPacific Corporation (LPX): This leading manufacturer of sustainable, quality engineered wood building materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ): This company that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS): This financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.5% over the last 60 days.

Calix, Inc (CALX): This global leader in access innovation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 67.3% over the last 60 days.

