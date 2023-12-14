New Strong Buy Stocks for December 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Murphy USA Inc. MUSA: This retailer of motor fuel products and convenience merchandise has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. AVTX: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 90.3% over the last 60 days.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ANIK: This joint preservation company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.5% over the last 60 days.

Anika Therapeutics Inc. Price and Consensus

Anika Therapeutics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anika Therapeutics Inc. Quote

CarGurus, Inc. CARG: This online automotive marketplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

CarGurus, Inc. Price and Consensus

CarGurus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CarGurus, Inc. Quote

Western Midstream Partners, LP WES: This midstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Western Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

Western Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | Western Midstream Partners, LP Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CarGurus, Inc. (CARG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (AVTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.