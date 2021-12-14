New Strong Buy Stocks for December 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Corp. ATCO: This asset manager and operator has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Corp. Price and Consensus

Atlas Corp. price-consensus-chart | Atlas Corp. Quote

Boise Cascade Company BCC: This manufacturer of wood products and distributor of building materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus

Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services and investment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

CBRE Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBRE Group, Inc. Quote

DLH Holdings Corp. DLHC: This provider of technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.7% over the last 60 days.

DLH Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

DLH Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | DLH Holdings Corp. Quote

Greif, Inc. GEF: This provider of industrial packaging products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Greif, Inc. Price and Consensus

Greif, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Greif, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.