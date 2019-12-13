New Strong Buy Stocks for December 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH): This company that provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

America's Car-Mart, Inc. (CRMT): This company that operates as an automotive retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

comScore, Inc. (SCOR): This company that operates as an information and analytics company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (EMMA): This company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.

InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN): This company that provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

