New Strong Buy Stocks for December 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

China Automotive Systems, Inc. CAAS: This automotive systems and components company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55% over the last 60 days.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. WTKWY: This professional information, software solutions, and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

JD.com, Inc. JD: This supply chain-based technologies and services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. OCFT: This cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

