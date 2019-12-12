New Strong Buy Stocks for December 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC): This provider of wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services to reduce the cost of wind energy, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Bank (AMAL): provider of commercial banking and retail banking products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Genesco Inc. (GCO): This specialty retailer of footwear and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

State Street Corporation (STT): This provider of financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

