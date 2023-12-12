New Strong Buy Stocks for December 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Paymentus PAY: This company which, is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 58.8% over the last 60 days.

Dutch Bros BROS: This company which, is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high quality, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled speed and superior service, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.0% over the last 60 days.

Centrus Energy LEU: This company which, is a supplier of enriched uranium fuel for commercial nuclear power plants, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 day.

Customers Bancorp CUBI: This bank holding company which provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX: This company which, participates in the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA and is the world’s largest franchise bottler for Coca-Cola products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

