New Strong Buy Stocks for December 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Heartland BancCorp HLAN: This bank holding company for Heartland Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Heartland BancCorp. Price and Consensus

Heartland BancCorp. price-consensus-chart | Heartland BancCorp. Quote

Shore Bancshares, Inc. SHBI: This bank holding company for the Shore United Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Shore Bancshares Inc Price and Consensus

Shore Bancshares Inc price-consensus-chart | Shore Bancshares Inc Quote

Barclays PLC BCS: This company that provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Barclays PLC Price and Consensus

Barclays PLC price-consensus-chart | Barclays PLC Quote

Wintrust Financial Corporation WTFC: This company that provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Wintrust Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote

nVent Electric plc NVT: This company that manufactures and services electrical connection and protection products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

nVent Electric PLC Price and Consensus

nVent Electric PLC price-consensus-chart | nVent Electric PLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

