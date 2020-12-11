New Strong Buy Stocks for December 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW): This company which is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote

WidePoint Corporation (WYY): This technology-based provider of products and services to the government sector and commercial markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

WidePoint Corporation Price and Consensus

WidePoint Corporation price-consensus-chart | WidePoint Corporation Quote

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): This company that provides innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Quote

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD): This steel producer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Steel Dynamics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steel Dynamics, Inc. Quote

Americas CarMart, Inc. (CRMT): This company which is one of the largest automotive retailer in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

Americas CarMart, Inc. Price and Consensus

Americas CarMart, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Americas CarMart, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.