New Strong Buy Stocks for December 11th

Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Genesco Inc. (GCO): This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Tate & Lyle plc (TATYY): This company that provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY): This company that provides scheduled-passenger airline services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

NuCana plc (NCNA): This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.