New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): This international automotive company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.4% over the last 60 days.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Price and Consensus

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. price-consensus-chart | Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. Quote

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC): This leading manufacturer of electrical and mechanical motion control products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Regal Beloit Corporation Price and Consensus

Regal Beloit Corporation price-consensus-chart | Regal Beloit Corporation Quote

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This homebuilder and land developer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Price and Consensus

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation price-consensus-chart | Taylor Morrison Home Corporation Quote

TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE): This company that engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

TrueCar, Inc. Price and Consensus

TrueCar, Inc. price-consensus-chart | TrueCar, Inc. Quote

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): This company which is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

Microsoft Corporation Price and Consensus

Microsoft Corporation price-consensus-chart | Microsoft Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE): Free Stock Analysis Report



Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.