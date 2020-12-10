New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): This international automotive company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.4% over the last 60 days.
Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC): This leading manufacturer of electrical and mechanical motion control products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This homebuilder and land developer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.3% over the last 60 days.
TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE): This company that engages in developing and publishing an online automotive information and communications platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): This company which is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.
