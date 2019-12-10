New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Burberry Group plc (BURBY): This company that manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): This company that provides banking and financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This company that operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT): This company that provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): This company that develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

