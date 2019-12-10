Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Burberry Group plc (BURBY): This company that manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Burberry Group PLC Price and Consensus

 

Burberry Group PLC Price and Consensus

Burberry Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Burberry Group PLC Quote

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): This company that provides banking and financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Hilltop Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc. Quote

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This company that operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus

Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT): This company that provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

NetScout Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

NetScout Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetScout Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetScout Systems, Inc. Quote

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): This company that develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

The Simply Good Foods Company Price and Consensus

 

The Simply Good Foods Company Price and Consensus

The Simply Good Foods Company price-consensus-chart | The Simply Good Foods Company Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.

See their latest picks free >>


Click to get this free report

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Burberry Group PLC (BURBY): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular