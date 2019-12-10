New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Burberry Group plc (BURBY): This company that manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
Burberry Group PLC Price and Consensus
Burberry Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Burberry Group PLC Quote
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): This company that provides banking and financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Hilltop Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hilltop Holdings Inc. Quote
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): This company that operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Zumiez Inc. Price and Consensus
Zumiez Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zumiez Inc. Quote
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT): This company that provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.
NetScout Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
NetScout Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetScout Systems, Inc. Quote
The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): This company that develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
The Simply Good Foods Company Price and Consensus
The Simply Good Foods Company price-consensus-chart | The Simply Good Foods Company Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Today's Best Stocks from Zacks
Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through Q3 2019, while the S&P 500 gained +39.6%, five of our strategies returned +51.8%, +57.5%, +96.9%, +119.0%, and even +158.9%.
This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – Q3 2019, while the S&P averaged +5.6% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.1% per year.
See their latest picks free >>
Click to get this free report
Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
NetScout Systems, Inc. (NTCT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Burberry Group PLC (BURBY): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.