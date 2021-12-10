Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

.Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Price and Consensus

AdvanSix Price and Consensus

AdvanSix price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Quote

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This designer, marketer, and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Capri Holdings Limited Quote

Designer Brands Inc. DBI: This designer, producer, and seller of footwear and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Designer Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Designer Brands Inc. Quote

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited price-consensus-chart | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote

Photronics, Inc. PLAB: This manufacturer of photomasks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Click to get this free report

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Photronics, Inc. (PLAB): Free Stock Analysis Report

AdvanSix (ASIX): Free Stock Analysis Report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular