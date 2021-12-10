New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th

.Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix Price and Consensus

AdvanSix price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Quote

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This designer, marketer, and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Capri Holdings Limited Quote

Designer Brands Inc. DBI: This designer, producer, and seller of footwear and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus

Designer Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Designer Brands Inc. Quote

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited price-consensus-chart | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote

Photronics, Inc. PLAB: This manufacturer of photomasks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.