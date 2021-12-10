New Strong Buy Stocks for December 10th
.Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AdvanSix Inc. ASIX: This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
AdvanSix Price and Consensus
AdvanSix price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Quote
Capri Holdings Limited CPRI: This designer, marketer, and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.
Capri Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Capri Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Capri Holdings Limited Quote
Designer Brands Inc. DBI: This designer, producer, and seller of footwear and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.4% over the last 60 days.
Designer Brands Inc. Price and Consensus
Designer Brands Inc. price-consensus-chart | Designer Brands Inc. Quote
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This provider of ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.1% over the last 60 days.
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited price-consensus-chart | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote
Photronics, Inc. PLAB: This manufacturer of photomasks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Photronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
