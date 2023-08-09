New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Post Holdings POST: This consumer-packaged goods holding company, which is involved in the production of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition product categories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Post Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Post Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Post Holdings, Inc. Quote

Albemarle ALB: This company which is a premier specialty chemicals company with leading positions in attractive end markets globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Albemarle Corporation Price and Consensus

Albemarle Corporation price-consensus-chart | Albemarle Corporation Quote

Summit Materials SUM: This construction material company which supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 day.

Summit Materials, Inc. Price and Consensus

Summit Materials, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Summit Materials, Inc. Quote

Watts Water Technologies WTS: This company which designs, manufactures and sells various water safety and flow control products for the water quality, water conservation, water safety, and water flow control markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Quote

Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI: This company which supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

