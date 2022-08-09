New Strong Buy Stocks for August 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

First Busey Corporation BUSE: This bank holding company for Busey Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Now Inc. DNOW: This distributor of downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. NSIT: This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

Yellow Corporation YELL: This transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

