New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Intesa Sanpaolo ISNPY: This new banking group which has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Price and Consensus
Intesa Sanpaolo SpA price-consensus-chart | Intesa Sanpaolo SpA Quote
Swedbank SWDBY: This leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 day.
Swedbank AB Price and Consensus
Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote
MARKEL GROUP MKL: This company which markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Markel Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Markel Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Markel Group Inc. Quote
Group 1 Automotive GPI: This company which is one of the leading automotive retailers in the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Quote
Bausch Health BHC: This company which develops, manufactures and markets a wide array of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products along with medical devices, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.
Bausch Health Cos Inc. Price and Consensus
Bausch Health Cos Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bausch Health Cos Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.