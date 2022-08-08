New Strong Buy Stocks for August 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Valley National Bancorp VLY: This holding company for Valley National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Washington Federal, Inc. WAFD: This bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH: This provider of environmental and industrial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.
Eneti Inc. NETI: This company that engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 263.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
