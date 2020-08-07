Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks For August 7th

Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited(AU): This global gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (BMCH): This company that provides diversified building products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick Struggles International, Inc. (HSII): This company that provides executive search and consulting services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): This company that provides equipment rental suppliers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

INTERNATIONAL MONEY EXPRESS, INC.(IMXI): This company that offer wire transfer and other processing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

