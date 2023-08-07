New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MGM Resorts International MGM: This company which primarily owns and operates casino resorts through wholly owned subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Frontdoor FTDR: This company's customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Terex TEX: This company which is a global manufacturer of aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery and cranes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 day.

Central Garden & Pet CENT: This company which is looking forward to strengthening its position as one of the leading companies in the U.S. pet supplies and lawn and garden supplies space, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Boot Barn BOOT: This company which operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

