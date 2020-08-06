New Strong Buy Stocks For August 6th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
National General Holdings Corp (NGHC): This specialty personal lines insurance holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI): This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH): This outdoor and camping retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cars.com Inc. (CARS): This company that operates as a digital automotive marketplace has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
