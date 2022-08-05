New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

Portland General Electric Company POR: This integrated electric utility company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Portland General Electric Company Price and Consensus

Portland General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | Portland General Electric Company Quote

Arista Networks, Inc. ANET: This cloud networking solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Arista Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arista Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arista Networks, Inc. Quote

Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This company which full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores’ has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus

Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote

RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ: This self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price and Consensus

RLJ Lodging Trust price-consensus-chart | RLJ Lodging Trust Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

