New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus
Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote
Portland General Electric Company POR: This integrated electric utility company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Portland General Electric Company Price and Consensus
Portland General Electric Company price-consensus-chart | Portland General Electric Company Quote
Arista Networks, Inc. ANET: This cloud networking solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Arista Networks, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arista Networks, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arista Networks, Inc. Quote
Titan Machinery Inc. TITN: This company which full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores’ has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
Titan Machinery Inc. Price and Consensus
Titan Machinery Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan Machinery Inc. Quote
RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ: This self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
RLJ Lodging Trust Price and Consensus
RLJ Lodging Trust price-consensus-chart | RLJ Lodging Trust Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom
The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.Download Zacks’ Metaverse Report now >>
Click to get this free report
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Free Stock Analysis Report
Portland General Electric Company (POR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): Free Stock Analysis Report
RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.