New Strong Buy Stocks For August 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This home building and construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.9% over the last 60 days.

HIGHPOINT RESOURCES CORP(HPR): This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA): This company that provides heavy construction and mining services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.(SFM): This company that provides fresh, natural, and organic food products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Ducommun Incorporated(DCO): This company that provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

