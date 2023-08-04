New Strong Buy Stocks for August 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CVR Energy, Inc. CVI: This company that engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF: This packaged nutritional food and beverages company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. IAS: This digital advertising verification company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation DVAX: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Eventbrite, Inc. EB: This self-service ticketing and experience technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.