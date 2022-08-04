New Strong Buy Stocks for August 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price and Consensus
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance price-consensus-chart | Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Quote
Chubb Limited CB: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Chubb Limited Price and Consensus
Chubb Limited price-consensus-chart | Chubb Limited Quote
Impinj, Inc. PI: This company which operates a cloud connectivity platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 132% over the last 60 days.
Impinj, Inc. Price and Consensus
Impinj, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Impinj, Inc. Quote
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. ASMB: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Assembly Biosciences, Inc. Quote
United Rentals, Inc. URI: This building equipment rental company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
United Rentals, Inc. Price and Consensus
United Rentals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | United Rentals, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Chubb Limited (CB): Free Stock Analysis Report
United Rentals, Inc. (URI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Impinj, Inc. (PI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (ASMB): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.