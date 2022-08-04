New Strong Buy Stocks for August 4th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. ARI: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Chubb Limited CB: This insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Impinj, Inc. PI: This company which operates a cloud connectivity platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 132% over the last 60 days.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. ASMB: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

United Rentals, Inc. URI: This building equipment rental company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

