New Strong Buy Stocks For August 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA (FMS): This company that provides products and services for individuals undergoing dialysis following chronic kidney failure has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA Price and Consensus

Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA price-consensus-chart | Fresenius Medical Care AG Co. KGaA Quote

Owens Corning Inc (OC): This world leader in building materials systems and composite solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): This company that engages in the operation of automotive and commercial truck dealerships has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.1% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This company that provides electronics contract manufacturing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.7% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN): This transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Werner Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus

Werner Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Werner Enterprises, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

