New Strong Buy Stocks for August 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

SouthState Corp. Price and Consensus

SouthState Corp. price-consensus-chart | SouthState Corp. Quote

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. AHH: This vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. Quote

PCB Bancorp PCB: This bank holding company for Pacific City Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus

PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote

Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM ): This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus

Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote

ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP: This oilfield services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

ProPetro Holding Corp. Price and Consensus

ProPetro Holding Corp. price-consensus-chart | ProPetro Holding Corp. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.