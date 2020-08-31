New Strong Buy Stocks For August 31st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC): This largest distributor of building products in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Kforce, Inc. (KFRC): This web-based specialty staffing firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 49.3% over the last 60 days.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA): This company that operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 80% over the last 60 days.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM): This company that provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

CDW Corporation (CDW): This leading provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

