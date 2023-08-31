New Strong Buy Stocks for August 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

Standex International Corporation SXI: This supplier to the commercial and industrial sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Standex International Corporation Price and Consensus

Standex International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Standex International Corporation Quote

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK: This building products manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Quote

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL: This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Stellantis N.V. STLA: This company that engages in the business of automobiles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus

Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Standex International Corporation (SXI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.