New Strong Buy Stocks for August 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
Standex International Corporation SXI: This supplier to the commercial and industrial sector has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Standex International Corporation Price and Consensus
Standex International Corporation price-consensus-chart | Standex International Corporation Quote
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. ROCK: This building products manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Quote
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL: This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote
Stellantis N.V. STLA: This company that engages in the business of automobiles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. Price and Consensus
Stellantis N.V. price-consensus-chart | Stellantis N.V. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (ROCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Standex International Corporation (SXI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.