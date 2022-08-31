New Strong Buy Stocks for August 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Valero Energy Corporation VLO: This transportation fuels and petrochemical products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited KNBWY: This company that sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, pharmaceuticals, and other related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC: This integrated downstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.2% over the last 60 days.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.
Startek, Inc. SRT: This business process outsourcing company that provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
