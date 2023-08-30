New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote

Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research Corporation Price and Consensus

Lam Research Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lam Research Corporation Quote

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. HRTG: This insurance and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.4% over the last 60 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Quote

Markel Group Inc. MKL: This diverse financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Markel Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Markel Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Markel Group Inc. Quote

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. GRNT: This non-operated oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

