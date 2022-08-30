New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

HF Sinclair Corporation DINO: This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.1% over the last 60 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation Price and Consensus

HF Sinclair Corporation price-consensus-chart | HF Sinclair Corporation Quote

BankFinancial Corporation BFIN: This bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

BankFinancial Corporation Price and Consensus

BankFinancial Corporation price-consensus-chart | BankFinancial Corporation Quote

South Plains Financial, Inc. SPFI: This bank holding company for City Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25% over the last 60 days.

South Plains Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

South Plains Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | South Plains Financial, Inc. Quote

First Busey Corporation BUSE: This bank holding company for Busey Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

First Busey Corporation Price and Consensus

First Busey Corporation price-consensus-chart | First Busey Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits. See Zacks' Top Stocks to Profit from the EV Revolution >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Busey Corporation (BUSE): Free Stock Analysis Report



BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.