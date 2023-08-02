New Strong Buy Stocks for August 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. MDC: This homebuilding and financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc PCAR: This manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial trucks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Lam Research Corporation LRCX: This company that manufactures and services semiconductor equipments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER: This company that provides app-based mobility, delivery and freight services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX: This footwear designer and manufacturer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

