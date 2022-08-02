New Strong Buy Stocks for August 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Suncor Energy Inc. SU: This integrated energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Suncor Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

Suncor Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | Suncor Energy Inc. Quote

TotalEnergies SE TTE: This integrated oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.3% over the last 60 days.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG: This financial holding company for Capital City Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Capital City Bank Group Price and Consensus

Capital City Bank Group price-consensus-chart | Capital City Bank Group Quote

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC: This producer of fresh and frozen meat products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.