New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. SPRO: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.4% over the last 60 days.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Spero Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL: This specialty insurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Quote

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI: This scientific and technical instruments company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price and Consensus

Badger Meter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

Fidus Investment Corporation FDUS: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Fidus Investment Corporation Price and Consensus

Fidus Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fidus Investment Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

