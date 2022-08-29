New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Golar LNG Limited GLNG:This marine infrastructure company for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Hawaiian, Inc. FHB: This bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Mercantile Bank Corporation MBWM: This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG: This energy infrastructure company primarily engaged in the business of liquefied natural gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.6% over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.