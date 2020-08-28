New Strong Buy Stocks For August 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID): This company that develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.4% over the last 60 days.

Ducommun Incorporated (DCO): This company that manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Enersys (ENS): This company that engages in manufacturing, marketing and distribution of various industrial batteries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA): This company that provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.1% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This publicly owned asset management holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.8% over the last 60 days.

