New Strong Buy Stocks for August 28th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CRH plc CRH: This manufacturer of building materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

CRH PLC Price and Consensus

CRH PLC price-consensus-chart | CRH PLC Quote

Guess?, Inc. GES: This apparel and accessories company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Guess?, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess?, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess?, Inc. Quote

Dillard's, Inc. DDS: This large fashion retailing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL: This residential finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers Inc. Price and Consensus

Toll Brothers Inc. price-consensus-chart | Toll Brothers Inc. Quote

Swire Pacific Limited SWRAY: This Hong Kong based company that engages in aviation, property, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Swire Pacific Ltd. Price and Consensus

Swire Pacific Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Swire Pacific Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Swire Pacific Ltd. (SWRAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CRH PLC (CRH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.