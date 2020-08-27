New Strong Buy Stocks For August 27th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This company that provides online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Summit Materials, Inc. (SUM): This construction material company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.1% over the last 60 days.

U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR): This provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX): This company that provides transportation services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): This company that develops, manufacture and distribute optics, accessories and eyewear has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

